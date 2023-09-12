Cabinet Reshuffle: Mnangagwa drops two ministers

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has backtracked on the appointment of John Paradza and Nokuthula Matsikenyere.

According to the Constitution, the President may appoint up to seven Ministers and Deputy Ministers from outside Parliament “chosen for their professional skills and competence”.

All other Ministers and Deputy Ministers must be Members of Parliament (Senators or members of National Assembly).

Mnangagwa had exceeded the allowed number of non-constituency ministers leading to the reversal of Paradza and Matsikenyere’s appointments.

Paradza had been appointed as Deputy Minister of Environment and Matsikenyere Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Manicaland.

The two were not present when ministers took their oath of office at the State House on Tuesday.

