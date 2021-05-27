Armed robbers pounce on Choppies retail

Five armed robbers pounced on Choppies Supermarket in Bulawayo’s Parklands suburb Thursday morning and ambushed a Cash-In-Transit vehicle before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money, CITE has learnt.

The incident occurred around 11am.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police were still carrying out investigations at the scene and a statement would be issued once ready.

The CITE news crew visited the scene and spoke to the manager who was on duty when the robbery took place.

The manager said part of the crew was waiting outside while others were inside “shopping”.

“Once the security guards left the shop with the money, the robbers pounced on them and took the money boxes. They fired in the air to scare the guards off, hopped into their Toyota Fun-Cargo and sped off. Right now we are seized with trying to retrieve the footage from our CCTV,” he said.

On Saturday evening, a Liquor Supplies outlet at Ascot was also robbed at gunpoint while an employee was killed during the scuffle.

Social media was awash as messages about the robbery circulated with residents raising concern about their safety around the city.

