Crowds flock for Mbuya Nehanda statue

THE Mbuya Nehanda statue that was unveiled in the capital has boosted local tourism as people are flocking Harare’s CBD to view the statue.

Several people have been anxious to get close to the footbridge where the statue was unveiled by President Mnangagwa on Africa Day.

Some privileged people, among them, workers on the site could be seen capturing videos and photographs of the statue. Some were inquiring on when they will be allowed to pass through the foot bridge.

The engineer of the foot bridge where the statue is erected Pride Boweni, 33, told H-Metro that they were yet to allow motorists and pedestrians to pass since there are some final touches needing to be carried out.

“First of all I would like to say it was a great honour to have the opportunity to leave a mark on the centre of the central business district for my kids and grandchildren’s history,” said Eng Boweni.

“People are eager to come up and see the statue closely but we are yet to finalise some other things for their safety.

“They will have the opportunity to get closer to the statue and capture best pictures they are anxiously in need of.

“The statue rotates at a very slow speed of one revolution per hour,” he said.

Project manager Tapiwa Majuru, 35, said the historical monument had drawn local and international attention that people are eager to visit the site.

“We are proud as a nation that the historic project was driven by youths and President Mnangagwa gave youth the opportunity to carry it,” said Majuru.

“The engineer behind this is a young man and only the architecture is our elder and we feel proud of that.

“I am urging youths to be proud of their nation and this statue has attracted both local and foreign people that they are keen to visit Zimbabwe to see for themselves.

“It has added value in domestic tourism and people from various schools and provinces will soon be visiting the capital city to view the monument,” said Majuru. – H-Metro