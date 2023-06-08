Unregistered Zimbabwean ‘dentist’ appears in SA court

A 42-year-old Zimbabwean who was practising as a dentist while not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Taurai Chihoho was arrested earlier in the week during a joint operation by the HPCSA’s inspectorate office and the Hawks. He was practising at a medical facility owned by a registered medical practitioner.

Investigations revealed that Chihohi had been employed since September last year.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Chihoho was charged with contravening the Health Professions Act and the Immigration Act.

“The matter was postponed to June 15 for further investigations, and the accused will remain in custody.”

