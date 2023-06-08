Chamisa meets visiting African clerics

HARARE – The President of Citizens Coalition for Change Nelson Chamisa on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation of eight eminent persons from the All-Africa Conference of Churches (AACC).

The AACC group came on an ecumenical solidarity visit ahead of the August elections in Zimbabwe.

The delegation was comprised of Archbishop Martin Blaise Nyaboho (Burundi), Archbishop Maimbo Mndolwa (Tanzania), Dr. Gloria Somolekae (Botswana), Father James Oyet Latansio (South Sudan), Ruth Mhone (Malawi), Rev. Pataki Mautji (South Africa), Moderator Rt. Rev. Dr Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Ghana), and Rev. Charles Berahino (AACC Secretariat, Nairobi) and the Zimbabwe council of churches.

President Chamisa welcomed the delegation and expressed his assessment of Zimbabwe’s position as they enter the shadows of an election. The Presidency shared on our program of action and the role of the church.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has met a delegation of bishops from the All-Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) who are in the country interacting with various stakeholders ahead of this year’s harmonised elections.

Speaking after their meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House, AACC vice president and team leader, Archbishop Martin Blaise Nyaboho from Burundi said they were confident that Zimbabwe will hold peaceful elections.

“We have come here in Zimbabwe as a team from AACC to do our solidarity visit for peace now that this country is heading to the general elections in August 2023,” he said.

There were accompanied by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) president Bishop Dr Ignatius Makumbe, Reverend Wilfred Dimingu, (ZCC General Secretary), Admire Mutizwa, (ZCC CPJS director) and Joshua Mhlanga, (ZCC Midlands regional coordinator.)

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...