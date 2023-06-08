Mangwiro doing well in Bots

GABORONE-Former Harare City and assistant Warriors gaffer Taurai Mangwiro, who joined Botswana Premier League at the beginning of 2023 is doing well at club Orapa United FC.

The Zimbabwean coach left the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) after the relegation of his side at the end of the 2022 season. Mangwiro, whose coaching career spans 16 years is also a former Triangle FC coach.

Third-placed Orapa United known as the Ostriches stormed the Orange FA Cup finals on Saturday after edging seventh-placed Masitaoka FC 3-4 after a penalty shootout in the semi-finals after playing to a goalless draw at Royal Aria Stadium.

The Orapa-based side will face the cup holders Gaborone United who dismissed Township Rollers one-nil at the National Stadium yesterday thanks to a solitary goal by a 29-year-old defender Mpho Rudolph Kgaswane.

The former Rujeko Primary School teacher who is on a two-year contract lauded his charges and said he is confident that they are going to lift the cup. “Although the boys were shaky in the defence and missed chances they later gained composure. We failed to break the deadlock in regulation time, but we are happy we finally managed to overcome our opponents,” said Mangwiro.

The Chimanimani-born gaffer becomes the latest Zimbabwean coach to work in the Botswana top flight after the likes of Mandla Mpofu, Max Moyo, Luke Masomere, Willard Khumalo, Barry Daka, Raphael Phiri, Paul Moyo, Madinda Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, Shepherd Murape, Clever Hunda, Ezekiel Mpofu, Roy Barreto, and Bongani Mafu.

However, only the former Warriors and Highlanders coach Rahman Gumbo who is now taking charge of the Morupule Wanderers and Madhla Mpofu of Masitaoka FC are still in the league.

