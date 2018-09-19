Old Mutual avails $400k towards cholera fight

HARARE – Life Assurance firm, Old Mutual has handed over to the government a $400 000 aid package to assist in the fight against the cholera outbreak in the country.

This comes as the government has made an appeal of $64 million in order to provide both short and long term solutions to the problem of water borne diseases in the country.

Old Mutual is the latest private sector player to chip in with an aid package that will help government to reign in the disease that has since claimed the 32 lives.

The life assurance firm presented the cheque to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa officers, a gesture well received by the government.

Speaking after the meeting, the firm’s Group CEO, Mr Jonas Mushosho stated that as a corporate entity working with the public, it is part of their duty to be responsive to their needs particularly in emergency situations that seize health authorities in curbing cholera.

The aid package by Old Mutual adds to facilities by other corporates both from the public and private sector.