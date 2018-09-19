Cholera crowd fund raises $29m

HARARE – The cholera crowd fund scheme has to date raised $29 million, the government has confirmed.

The fund was launched by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to fight the cholera outbreak that has so far claimed over 30 lives.

Giving an update on the current fiscal state of the fund, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube said at least $29 million out of a budget of $64.1 million has been raised to assist in curbing the cholera outbreak.

Professor Ncube further revealed the government contributed $15.7 million while development partners and the private sector chipped in with $13.3 million.

He added that the money raised so far is adequate to cover the emergency response interventions while at least a funding gap of $35.1 million is required for mid and long-term interventions to avoid similar outbreaks from recurring.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Child Care says all measures have been put in place to contain the cholera outbreak in the capital.

Some of the private partners which donated to the cholera crowd fund include Ecobank, PSI, EMA, Zimplats and RTG, among many, and Minister Ncube has appealed to all interested parties to continue giving towards this good cause.