Ex Barclays Bank MD new Finance Ministry Permanant Secretary, Mudede retired

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned and retired some.

The shake up in the public service saw Mr George Charamba being elevated from the position of Permanent Secretary of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services to become the Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications, while the Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede is among those retired.

The appointment of permanent secretaries, made in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, are as follows:

Defence and War Veterans – Mr Martin Rushwaya. Finance and Economic Development – Mr George Tongesayi Guvamatanga. Energy and Power Development – Dr Gloria Magombo. Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development – Dr Rudo Chitiga. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Mr Melusi Matshiya. Transport and Infrastructural Development – Engineer Amos Marawa. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing – Mr George Magosvongwe. Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development – Prof. Fanuel Tagwira. Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement – Mr Ringson Chitsiko. Health and Child Care – Brigadier General Dr Gerald Gwinji. Industry and Commerce – Dr Mavis Sibanda. Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Mr Munesushe Munodawafa. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Dr Judith Kateera. Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Ambassador James Manzou. Mines and Mining Development – Mr Onesimo M. Moyo. Information Communication Technology and Courier Services – Engineer Samuel Kundishora. Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation – Dr Thokozile Chitepo. Justice, legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Mrs Virginia Mabiza.

NB: Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education are yet to be appointed.

Mr George Charamba has been appointed Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications, while Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe is the Secretary to the Service Commissions.

Retired Permanent Secretaries and Principal Directors in terms of Section 17 (1)(a) of the Public Service Regulations 2000, are as follows:

Mr Ngoni Masoka. Mr Partson Mbiriri. Ambassador Joey Bimha. Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku. Mr Tobaiwa Mudede. Ambassador Lelebert Nkomani. Mrs Ethel Mlauzi. Mrs Anne Knuth. Mr Valentine Vera.

In a statement to the ZBC News, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the government would like to thank the retired officials for their long service and contributions to the people and the country, their loyalty and unwavering dedication to duty.

The following senior officials have been reassigned:

Ray C. Ndhlukula. Mrs Pretty Sunguro. Dr Washington Mbizvo. Ambassador Stuart Cmberbach. Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti. Mr Willard Manungo. Mr Prince Mupazviriho. Dr Desire Sibanda. Mrs Sibususuwe Zembe. Ambassador Grace Mutandiro. Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe. Ambassador Mary Mubi. Mr Ozias Hove. Mr Clemence Masango. Mrs Eghpha Jokomo. Mr Simon Masanga. Mr Eria Phiri Mr Clifford Matorera. Mr Innocent Tizora.