COVID-19: Sakunda Holdings identifies two health facilities

SAKUNDA Holdings and its associates have come up with a multi-million dollar initiative to resuscitate and equip Rock Foundation Medical Centre and St Annes Hospital as a way of complementing Government efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus has so far claimed one person in Zimbabwe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been calling on the private sector to assist the government.

The two health facilities which have been identified by Sakunda Holdings have been idle for a long time and will be used for COVID -19 response only.

The company, which is currently undergoing several relevant processes, wants the medical facilities to be open to everyone contrary to social media reports that they will be open to government and ZANU-PF bigwigs.

It is envisaged that if all processes are done on time, one of the facilities will be operational by Wednesday next week are expected to be fully operational by Wednesday next week if the programme goes according to plan.

Sakunda Holdings officials have already toured the health facilities and have so far moved their personnel at Rock Foundation Medical Centre after working with local medical experts and specialist to identify what is required while negotiations are currently underway with management at St Annes Hospital amid indications that the company is ready to foot all the refurbishment bills.

In Correspondence between Sakunda Holdings and government, the firm indicated its desire to complement government efforts when they wrote to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care seeking licenses.

“The government of Zimbabwe has implemented a raft of measures to curb and control the outbreak of the disease albeit under tough economic circumstances. It is against this background that Sakunda Holdings (PVT) Ltd and its associates have come up with a private initiative to complement government efforts to curb this pandemic specifically in the provision of health facilities, equipment, training and vaccines. Sakunda has identified Rock Foundation Medical Centre as a facility in the fight against COVID-19,” said the letter signed by Everton Mlalazi in charge of Special Projects at Sakunda holdings.

The firm is requesting the government to facilitate the engagement with relevant bodies to expedite the process in view of the urgency required to deal with the pandemic.

“Licenses will be sought from the following bodies: MCAZ, Pharmacists Council, Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe, Medical and Dental Council of Zimbabwe and Health Professions Authority,” said Mlalazi.

Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva wrote to St Annes Hospital Manager expressing satisfactory following a tour which officials from the ministry and executives from Sakunda holdings had at their health facility.

“The team was satisfied with what they saw during the tour and would like you to finalise our request. Please note that we have since identified Sakunda holdings (copied) to be our partner to work with us and yourselves to do all the remaining renovations and refurbishments necessary for the hospital to function in the shortest period of time. Sakunda Holdings has confirmed that they have the resources and funding to do the work and hence refurbishments will not be at your costs. May you also note as discussed during the tour of your hospital our request to use this facility is for up to six months only for the COVID-19 response,” said Dr Mahovha.

Sakunda Holdings wants to use its resources and support government in the provision of health facilities, equipment, training of medical personnel and vaccines.

Zimbabwe has three confirmed cases of COVID-19.