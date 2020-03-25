Man clones Zimbabwe military bank card

A 28-year-old Kuwadzana man has been hauled before the court on fraud charges after he allegedly cloned the Zimbabwe Defence Forces(ZDF) Agribank card and stole over ZWL $63 000.

Thabani Chiduwa appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko facing two counts of fraud and the State led by prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed bail.

It is the State’s case that on 24 March, a police officer with the CID Commercial Crimes Division was assigned to investigate a case of unauthorized possession or use of a credit or debit card in which the accused is alleged to have unlawfully manipulated the ZDF system before duplicating the ZDF’s Agribank card. After cloning the card, Chidawu allegedly stole funds amounting to ZWL $63 415.21.

In the matter, ZDF as the complainant is being represented by Colonel Herbert Sipanera.

The court heard that on February 24, Chidawu together with his accomplices who are still at large fraudulently obtained credentials which belong to the ZDF’s Masvingo farm project. Thereafter, it is alleged the accused went on a shopping spree in Harare, Chitungwiza and Kuwadzana using the duplicate bank card.

On the second count, Chidawo reportedly cloned a CBZ bank card belonging to one Collen Guyo before he went to Maars Bar in Kuwadzana 6, in Harare and made a purchase of ZWL $6 300.