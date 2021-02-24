China donates more 200 000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Zimbabwe

China has pledged to donate another 200 000 Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine doses to Zimbabwe, the country’s ambassador Guo Shaochun has revealed.

Ambassador Guo said he had an online meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Wednesday where he announced China’s pledge to make the additional donation. He tweeted:

Just now I had an online meeting with H.E. @edmnangagwa announcing that China has decided to donate another 200 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Zimbabwe. Facing this global pandemic, what we need is solidarity and action. China is committed to standing with the Zimbabwean people.

Zimbabwe received its first batch of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines, 200 000 jabs, donated by China on 15 February 2020.

The vaccines were flown in by an Air Zimbabwe jet and received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga and Ambassador Guo.

The country has also purchased an additional 600 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine that are expected to arrive in early March.