Bogus Pharmacist Busted With ‘Viagra’ Tablets, Skin Bleaches

A 44-year-old Chinhoyi woman masquerading as a pharmacist was recently arrested after detectives pounced on her business premises, where she was dispensing banned medicines.

Prisca Misodzi of 5191 Chikonohono, Chinhoyi Monday appeared before magistrate, Melody Rwizi, facing two counts of contravening sections of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act Chapter 15:03.

She pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to a total fine of $20 000.

Failure to deposit the fine with the Clerk of Court Chinhoyi would see Misodzi spend a cumulative 120 days imprisonment.

The complainant in the matter was Emmanuel Makotore, an inspector with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

The state case, led by Odrah Chitoro, was that on 29 July 2021, police detectives and Makotore were on duty checking whether pharmacies were complying with MCAZ rules and regulations.

The team approached Misodzi at her workplace situated at Stand Number 42 Chikonohono, Chinhoyi township.

The premises were searched, leading to the discovery of banned pharmaceutical products, including sex enhancing pills, skin lightening creams, family planning tablets, among other banned products.

The compliance team also further established that the accused person was an unlicensed pharmacist, neither was she untrained personnel working under instruction and supervision of a licensed individual.

She was, in fact, practicing or carrying out the business of a pharmacist on unregistered premises.

The state argued Misodzi acted unlawfully. – Newzim