Zimbabwe apologises to Kenyan after bribery claims in Harare

The Zimbabwe government has issued an apology to a Kenyan only known as African Tigress for undergoing a traumatic experience at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Tigress who uses @kenyansista on Twitter recounted how she was stopped at the airport for being a Kenyan.

In a statement on Wednesday, Zimbabwe said investigations are currently underway to ascertain the facts and anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly.

“Traditionally, Zimbabweans are renowned for their hospitality and friendliness to visitors,” the statement read.

In her Youtube channel on Monday, Tigress said she was excited to visit the country since she had been admiring it for quite some time.

After a while, she decided to visit the region and her experience at the airport left her disappointed.

“I signed three forms before I reached the immigration counter… I then met a beautiful lady, gave her my passport and asked me why I was there in Zimbabwe. I told her I was visiting the country for tourism purposes,” she said.

Tigress said she was asked where she was staying and the contacts, which she provided to the officials.

She was going to stay at an Airbnb for three weeks.