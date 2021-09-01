Mamombe In Trouble For Skipping Bail Conditions

HARARE West MDC Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe is in trouble after she allegedly failed to report at Harare Central Police as ordered by the High Court as part of her bail conditions.

Mamombe is facing several criminal cases including inciting the public to commit violence and breaching Covid-19 regulations among other charges.

She was supposed to report to the police last Friday but failed as she had traveled to her rural home.

Tuesday, Prosecutor Michael Reza sought her committal to prison for failing to report to the police as ordered by the High Court in a case in which she is accused of participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2020.

However, through her lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu, Mamombe explained that: “she failed to report on Friday after returning to Harare from her rural area after 6 pm could not make it during the stipulated time since the curfew was now in operation.”

Mamombe returns to court Thursday for the continuation of her hearing breaching her bail conditions.

“We are challenging the bid to have her imprisoned as she reported at ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) Saturday morning after missing the Friday time slot while travelling from her rural area and curfew time had kicked in,” said the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

She is out of custody.