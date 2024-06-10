Spread the love

ST. PETERSBURG, — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed profound gratitude to Russia for its critical support in the form of fertilizer supplies, predicting an exceptional harvest for the year.

His comments came during an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“We received both grain and fertilizer from Russia. We are very grateful, and as a result of this delivery, we will have an incredible harvest because we have enough fertilizer,” Mnangagwa stated, highlighting the substantial impact of the Russian assistance on Zimbabwe’s agricultural output.

The Zimbabwean President underscored the need for continued and increased supplies, noting that Russia offers more favorable terms compared to other sources. “However, we will need more supplies, and Russia gives us lower prices and convenient payment methods than anywhere else. We are happy with the existing agreements and opportunities,” he emphasized.

In March, a significant humanitarian shipment comprising 23,000 tons of Uralchem fertilizers was delivered to Zimbabwe, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, held from June 5 to 8, focused on the theme “The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World.” Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the forum brought together global leaders and industry experts to discuss economic strategies and cooperation. TASS served as the information partner for the event, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the discussions and agreements forged during the forum.

