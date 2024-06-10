Zimbabwe, Omana military defence officials discuss academic, training interests

Spread the love

Muscat – Major General Hamid Ahmed Sakroon, Chairman of the Academy for Strategic and Defence Studies, received a delegation from the Zimbabwe National Defence University at Bait Al Falaj Garrison.

The visiting delegation was led by Brigadier Francis Chakawia. During their meeting, the two sides discussed several matters of mutual interest, particularly in the academic and training fields. The meeting was also attended by Air Commodore Abdullah Faiz Al Dhafri, Director General for Administrative and Financial Affairs, along with several senior officers from the academy.

As part of their visit, the delegation from Zimbabwe also toured the Joint Command and Staff College. Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by the Acting Commandant of the college. The delegation viewed a presentation about the college’s curricula and training programs and toured its facilities and various departments.

In addition, the Zimbabwean delegation visited the National Defence College (NDC), where they were received by Rear Admiral Ali Abdullah Al Shidi, Commandant of the NDC. During this visit, both sides discussed topics of mutual interest. The guests were briefed on the college’s facilities and toured its departments.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...