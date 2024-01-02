Toni Braxton slams reports she tied the knot with Birdman

Toni Braxton has slammed reports she tied the knot with Birdman.

The 56-year-old singer and the 54-year-old rapper were previously engaged but Braxton has revealed that they are both currently single and have no plans to wed.

Following speculation that they had tied the knot, she wrote on Instagram: “My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married. We are both single.”

Speaking about Birdman, who she had been friends with since 2000, in a 2017 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values’, Braxton said: “Luckily for me, he likes to do things to show that he cares about me, like sending flowers. I’m a flowers girl, what can I say? He’s an undercover gentleman and he makes me feel adored.”

Speaking on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ in 2018, Birdman said: “That’s my love, my soldier, my life – she’s my everything. She’s my life. I love her to death.”

The pair confirmed their engagement in February 2018 but had to push back their wedding due to work commitments.

Speaking on ‘Braxton Family Values’, Braxton said: “B and I got engaged seven months ago, but we haven’t set a date because of my schedule. I hate that. You’re supposed to set a date and stick to it. But unfortunately in our business it can be challenging sometimes.”

Despite the postponed wedding, they were still together in November 2023, when Braxton shared a photo of herself and the record producer sharing a kiss in a now-deleted Instagram post.

However, the relationship appeared to have been on and off in recent years.

Braxton was previously married to singer-songwriter Keri Lewis — with whom she shares sons Diezel Ky, 20, and Denim Cole, 22 — from 2001 to 2013.

Source: Showbiz

