Private sector moves in to reduce the housing backlog

THE country’s target to construct one million housing units by 2025 has received a huge boost from private players in Gweru following the establishment of a gated community in the splashy suburb of Mutausi.

The new gated community in the Mutausi suburb feeds well into the country’s blueprint, National Development Strategy Development 1, which emphasises the need to reduce the housing backlog by 2025.

The project has thus far completed 15 housing units and created employment opportunities for locals apart from offering accommodation for Gweru residents.

A community member said, “We are very delighted to be part of the beneficiaries of this noble scheme. The place is quite secure and the future of the country’s housing plan is in gated communities. We can feel that Borrowdale has indeed been brought to Gweru.”

“I am excited that something special has indeed happened in my locality. Already, there is economic activity that has been spurred by the establishment of this gated community. It is always encouraging to have such Development in our area as it also translates to improved value for our land and houses,” said another community member.

The beneficiary said, “I am happy that I got a contract to work here a local resident. Such projects always bring opportunities for us as the local people. I am happy that most of my crew are locals who are enjoying the country’s development trajectory.”

The contractor says the mega project will see the establishment of a shopping mall and schools in addition to other amenities for the benefit of the community.

“It is quite exciting to be part of such a huge project. The Second Republic has indeed opened opportunities for us to be part of the development trajectory and we are saying we are here to serve. Shortly, we want to open a big shopping mall and a private preschool so that the community won’t have difficulties in accessing critical services,” said the contractor, Mr Robson Vunganai.

The Second Republic has mandated the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities to spearhead the construction of affordable housing units to reduce the country’s housing backlog. – zbc

