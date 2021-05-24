Nick Cannon to be a dad for seventh time, fourth baby in 6 months

Nick Cannon is reportedly set to be a father for the seventh time, with his fourth baby in just six months due soon.

The “Masked Singer” host is reportedly having a child with model Alyssa Scott, and the tot will be his fourth baby in just six months as he and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen into the world in December, and Abby De La Rosa is currently pregnant with his twins.

Alyssa appeared to confirm Nick – who also has son Golden, four, with Brittany, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey – was the father of her unborn baby earlier this week when she shared a new pregnancy photo on her Instagram account and teased the tot’s moniker would be Zen S. Cannon.

She also replied to comments asking if Nick was the dad, giving one user a string of heart-eye emojis in response.

Another fan asked: “Where’s @nickcannon he don’t miss a photo shoot.”

Alyssa replied: “We are keeping those for us :)”

And the model thanked another user who said she and Nick “are going to have a beautiful baby”.

Abby announced last month that she and Nick are expecting twins together.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.

“I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy.

“That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.

“Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.

“No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU!

“You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both (sic)”