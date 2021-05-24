Man battles for life after being axed by wife’s lover

A 42-year-old Silobela man is battling for life at Kwekwe General Hospital after he was axed on the forehead by his alleged wife’s lover.

Mr Tawanda Denhere was attacked by Mthokozisi Moyo when he confronted him accusing him of having an extra marital affair with his wife.

The incident occurred at Musilahobe Business Centre last Monday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Insp Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“It is alleged that Moyo and Mabude Ncube of Nduku Village, Chief Malisa in Silobela were at Musilahobe Business Centre when they were approached by Mr Denhere who accused Moyo of having an extra marital affair with his wife,” said Inspector Mahoko.

A misunderstanding ensued, resulting in Moyo attacking Mr Denhere with an axe.

“Mabude Ncube also joined in and struck Mr Denhere with bricks all over the body before they fled,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said police have launched a manhunt for Moyo and Mabude who are facing attempted murder charges.

Police are appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to any nearest police station.