How to transcribe WhatsApp voice messages on Android

We all have that friend who loves sending voice messages on WhatsApp. If you don’t have a friend like that, you are probably the friend.

But sometimes, we are in a situation where we cannot listen to a voice message or the voice message is too long and you have no time to listen to it. Here transcribing voice messages will be helpful.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will be releasing multiple playback speeds for voice messages: 1x, 1.5x and 2.0x. While this feature will be a hit, users asked for one more thing: the ability to transcribe voice messages when they cannot listen to them.

This is how to transcribe your WhatsApp messages.

It is worth noting that this isn’t planned as a new WhatsApp feature, but these are some third party alternatives that will let you transcribe your messages.

Transcriber for WhatsApp is an unofficial app that promises to convert a WhatsApp voice message to text. It also supports several languages.

The Transcriber app uses Wit.ai services to generate the text from a voice message.

Once you have downloaded the app, open it to configure its settings and you’re ready to use it.

– Select a voice message in a WhatsApp chat.

– Tap the Share button.

– Export the selected voice message to the Transcriber app.

IOL TECH