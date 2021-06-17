Kanye West is enjoying spending time with Irina Shayk

Kanye West “likes spending time” with reported new love interest Irina Shayk, an insider has said. The 44-year-old rapper has reportedly embarked on a romance with the 35-year-old model following the breakdown of his marriage to Kim Kardashian West with him and the Russian model spotted on a walk together in France.

An insider has claimed that Kanye enjoys the company of Irina but has no plans to leave Los Angeles to be near her home in New York City. The source told PEOPLE magazine: “Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance. “Kanye will continue to be LA–based. He has no plans to move to NYC.”

The insider adds that the ‘Power’ rapper wants to remain in LA for the sake of his and Kim’s children – North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two – and because he has business interests in the city. It said: “His kids live in LA.

“He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again.” A second source claims that Kanye and Irina – who has daughter Lea, four, with former partner Bradley Cooper – were seeing each other when they celebrated his 44th birthday at Villa La Coste in the French region of Provence. The insider said: “They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy.