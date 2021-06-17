Kasukuwere brains behind new Parliament building

G40 kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere has accused the department of communication in the office of President Emmerson Mnangagwa of misleading him on the construction of the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden.

Through its Twitter handle the presidential communications Zimbabwe said it was going to share the progress of Parliament today.

“Are you wondering what has since happened to one of the mega deals signed by H.E. President @edmnangagwa in China in 2018, the construction of the new parliament building in Mt Hampden, Harare? We will share the progress to date on this handle @1700 hours tonight@Parliament Zim,” reads the tweet.

Kasukuwere responded saying the project was started in the former president Robert Mugabe’s era and he is the one who signed it hence the department was not doing justice to Mnangagwa.

“You are not doing your principal a favour.The parliament project started under Cde Chombo and l signed the new parliament project in Beijing and it was under Pres Mugabe.We all want Zim to be great, but stop being petty,” responded Kasukuwere.

However, Kasukuwere is in exile but seemingly in touch of things happening in Zimbabwe and still has ambitions to be back in government.