Julia Fox lost 6kgs while dating Kanye West says relationship wasn’t sustainable

Julia Fox has set the record straight on her month-long relationship with Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

The two began their whirlwind romance around New Year’s and announced their relationship with a risqué shoot and Interview magazine spread.

The pair split in February, a source told People that “Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City, and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard.”

In an interview with the New York Times, the Uncut Gems actor said that she broke up with the rapper because they couldn’t spend time together due to travel, work and family obligations.

“I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable; I lost like 15 pounds (6kg) in that month,” she told the publication.

The 32-year-old also slammed rumours that she had interviewed to be West’s girlfriend, calling it “ridiculous” and denied that they ever referred to each other as “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” reports E! News.

“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend—and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fox said that she learned a lot from West and said that the “exposure was priceless” reports Billboard.

Earlier in the week, while attending The Batman premiere, Fox told Entertainment Tonight that dating the Heartless rapper was the best that could have happened to her.

“It was like hitting a reset button; it kind of bought a spark into my life that I had kind of forgotten about,” she said and added that she and West are still friends.

