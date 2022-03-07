Ex Transport ‘Mogul’ Builds House Which Looks Like A Bus

A former transport operator, Norman Muchineripi Mutsigwa (73), has built a house that resembles a bus at his farm in Mvurwi.

Mutsigwa, a member of AFM in Zimbabwe, told H-Metro that he left his transport business when it had a fleet of 14 buses to become a farmer.

The bus house is visible to travellers along the Harare-Centenary Road, and at first glance, it looks like a bus parked in the field.

Mutsigwa said he was a taxi driver in 1983 and eventually accumulated minibuses and buses.

He said: The struggles I faced, as a transporter, are the ones that led me to build a house resembling a bus.

It is for my family and grandchildren’s history since I have left the transport business and ventured into farming.

One of our local artists designed the bus for us.

My wife helped in making sure the structure came out the way we wanted and we are pleased with this.

Webster Mubairenyi, a member of the African Apostolic Church founded by Paul Mwazha designed the bus house for Mutsigwa.

