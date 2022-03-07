Drake requests temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

Drake is taking legal action against an alleged longtime stalker who reportedly threatened him and his 4-year-old son, Adonis.

The rapper on Thursday filed for a temporary restraining order against Mesha Collins, which bars her from contacting or coming within less than a kilometre of himself, his child, his parents and his lawyer.

In court documents, obtained by E! News, Drake claims Collins has been harassing him on and off since 2017, adding, “Ms. Collins is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with her.”

“She has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet. As a result of Ms. Collins’ harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family,” the documents stated further.

In 2017, Collins was charged with trespassing for breaking into Drake’s Los Angeles home.

Per Billboard, Collins sued the 35-year-old rapper last year, seeking $4 billion in damages for alleged defamation and invasion of privacy by divulging private information on Instagram.

A judge later dismissed the case permanently on the grounds that nothing Drake had posted could be remotely linked to Collins.

