Zimbabwean man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing victim in Johannesburg CBD

JOHANNESBURG – A 26-year-old Zimbabwean national has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the Johannesburg CBD.

Frank Khumalo was apprehended in the early hours of Sunday morning and arrested.

According to the police, the victim and his friend were coming back from a tavern when six men approached them at the corner of Kerk and Rissik Streets.

The men allegedly assaulted the victim. His friend intervened to stop the fight.

However, Khumalo is alleged to have taken out a knife and stabbed the victim twice on the upper body.

Spokesperson for the Johannesburg Central police Captain Xoli Mbele said after the stabbing, the victim’s friend followed Khumalo and his five accomplices and later alerted security guards about the stabbing incident that had taken place.

Mbele said the the incident happened outside the tavern and the motive for the stabbing was still unclear.

“Police were contacted after suspects fought with the security guards. The suspect who [allegedly] stabbed the victim was apprehended while his accomplices ran away,” Mbele said.

The victim was later transported to hospital in a private vehicle, and was discharged the same day.

Mbele also said Khumalo sustained minor head injuries following the physical altercation between himself and the security guards.

“Before the police arrived, the suspect was treated on the scene by paramedics following the head injuries he had sustained after getting into a physical altercation with the security guards,” Mbele said

Khumalo appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s court on Monday and was set to appear for a bail application on 14 March.

Source: News24

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

