Econet readies to shut down 2020 with Tapinda/Sesingenile virtual shindig

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is expected to usher the public into the New Year through a star-studded gig slated for tomorrow.

Dubbed the 2021 Tapinda/Sesingenile virtual concert, the show will be streamed on Econet Zimbabwe’s Facebook page as from 6pm. It will be hosted by KVG, Phatisani, Nicky and Ndumiso.

A diverse lineup of artistes from gospel, sungura, Zimdancehall, urban grooves to house are expected to be on their A game as they make their last performance for a year that has been a game changer for the arts sector.

The array of artistes includes Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele, Mathias Mhere, Jonah Moyo, Amai naBaba Charamba, ExQ, Killer T, Ammara Brown and Nutty O among others.