Khupe tests positive for Covid-19

THE out-going President of the Movement for Democratic Change led by Douglas Mwonzora Thokozani Khupe has tested positive for Coronavirus.
Khupe attended the MDC-T’s chaotic Supreme Court-sanctioned Extraordinary congress held on Sunday.
Several party members, including the top brass -Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri, and Dr. Tapiwa Mashakada, were also in attendance.
Writing on her tweeter profile Khupe said:
I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/X9v6m1HQ4S
