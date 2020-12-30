China and E.U. Leaders Strike Investment Deal

Chinese and European Union leaders agreed on Wednesday to make it easier for companies to operate on each other’s territory, a significant geopolitical victory for China at a time when criticism of its human rights record and handling of the pandemic have left it increasingly isolated.

But the landmark pact faces political opposition in Europe and Washington that could ultimately derail it, illustrating the difficulties of dealing with an authoritarian superpower that is both an economic rival and a lucrative market.

A large faction in the European Parliament, which must ratify the agreement before it can take effect, opposes the accord on the grounds that it does not do enough to stop human rights abuses in China. In addition, a top aide to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. has signaled that the incoming administration is not happy with the deal.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has made the agreement a priority because of its importance to German carmakers and other manufacturers with large operations in China.