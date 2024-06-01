Spread the love

Educational growth in African countries has paved the way for better academic standards, fostering a more literate population. While many African nations are still developing, some have made notable strides in education.

As Nelson Mandela famously said, “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” According to Bscholarly and ExamLabs, here are the top 10 African countries with the best education systems.

The rankings consider the general skill level of the workforce and the quantity and quality of education in each country. Key factors include digital literacy, interpersonal skills, and critical and creative thinking. In this context, services like EssayPro can be invaluable, providing students with guidance to navigate their studies and enhance their learning experience.

1. Seychelles

Seychelles, an island nation in East Africa with a population of 98,347, is the first and only African country to fully achieve UNESCO’s “education for all” goal. Its education system is ranked 43rd globally, ahead of countries like Ukraine, Hungary, Russia, and the UAE, with a score of 69.3 points, making it the best in Africa.

2. Tunisia

Tunisia’s education system ranks 71st globally, with a score of 61.4 points. The country allocates 20% of its national budget to education and ranks 49th for school life expectancy and 51st for pupil-to-teacher ratio in primary education.

3. Mauritius

Mauritius is ranked the 3rd best in Africa with 61 points and 74th globally. Education is compulsory up to age 16, and the country is 47th globally for vocational training due to its high-quality programs.

4. South Africa

South Africa, with a literacy rate of 94%, ranks 4th in Africa with 58.4 points and 84th globally. It has made significant advancements in educational development.

5. Algeria

Algeria is the second-best in North Africa and 5th in Africa with 57.4 points. The literacy rate in Algeria is 75%.

6. Botswana

Botswana scores 56.7 points, placing 6th in Africa and 92nd globally. With a population of 2.3 million, its literacy rate is 88%.

7. Kenya

Kenya ranks 7th in Africa with 55.4 points and 95th globally. The literacy rate is 78.7%, with the government investing 17.58% of its budget in education.

8. Cape Verde

Cape Verde ranks 98th globally and 8th in Africa with 53.3 points, reflecting its steady progress in education.

9. Egypt

Egypt ranks 9th in Africa with 52.8 points and 99th globally. The literacy rate stands at 71%.

10. Namibia

Namibia, with a population of 2.34 million, ranks 100th globally and 10th in Africa with 52.7 points. The literacy rate is 88.2%.

These rankings highlight the educational advancements in various African countries, demonstrating a commitment to improving literacy and educational quality across the continent.

Source: Business Insider Africa

