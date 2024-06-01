NSSA Updates Funeral Grant and Pension Regulation

Spread the love

HARARE – Effective January 1, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) funeral grant has been set at US$200, payable in Zimbabwe dollar equivalent, announced Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo.

This adjustment was formalized under Statutory Instrument 99 of 2024, which updates the previous funeral grant of Z$26,880.

The funeral grant is available to contributors who have paid into the fund for at least 12 months or those receiving invalid or retirement pensions.

The new regulations also cap the insured portion of a salary at a maximum of US$700. For individuals below 65 years who are re-employed after receiving a pension, pension payments will be suspended during the period of re-employment and will resume upon subsequent retirement. Contributions made during additional employment will be treated as a separate claim.

Employees who have paid NSSA contributions for less than 12 months will receive an amount equal to their contributions plus interest at the prime bank lending rate upon termination of employment.

Minister Moyo also introduced Statutory Instrument 100 of 2024, addressing the National Social Security Authority (Accident Prevention and Workers’ Compensation Scheme). This amendment stipulates that, effective January 1, the NSSA general manager may authorize a US$200 payment, in Zimbabwe dollar equivalent, for workers who die as a result of an accident or pensioners receiving a worker’s pension.

Furthermore, a widow or widower’s pension will be payable alongside any other benefits. If the individual remarries and becomes widowed again, only the larger of the two pensions will be paid.

The new regulations also include disciplinary measures against employers who fail to report accidents promptly. Employers will face a level 5 surcharge for each day beyond the notification period, up to 90 days. Continued non-compliance after 90 days can result in fines, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

The liability for accidents is capped at US$5,000, unless the NSSA general manager deems a larger sum necessary.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...