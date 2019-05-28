NUST launches inaugural Engineering Expo

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has launched its inaugural Engineering Expo aimed at promoting practical innovative solutions in a manner that will see graduates contributing to national development.

The expo enabled industrialists and miners who attended to network with engineering students on their innovations and assess how they can be used to improve industry.

The Dean in the Faculty of Engineering, Mr William Goriwondo commended the students’ efforts in seeking to solve challenges in the country.

“The students are working on several prototypes which are expected to provide industrial solutions. The solutions need further reworking and development. We are trying to showcase to Zimbabwe the talent and capabilities that lie here so that we are not looking for talent outside, as well as looking for consultancies to come and milk the country of its resources,” he said.

An industrialist, Mr Impiyezwe Khumalo who also attended the expo said there is need to cover the gap between engineering students and the industry to enable graduates to take part in building the country’s economy.

“We want to cover the gap between the students and industrialists. We are happy to be part of this expo because we get to see what our future is producing and we want to capture them so that they take part in developing this nation before they go out of the country,” Mr Khumalo said.

Rosemary Matiza, a student who was also exhibiting said her prototype was motivated by the small scale farmers who cannot afford huge farming equipment, hence she came up with the idea of an alternative small scale harvester which can be of use and saves time.

The engineering expo, running under the theme: “Harnessing Partnerships and Stakeholder Engagement for Sustainable Engineering Education at the University of Science and Technology”, comes at a time when the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development has challenged young people to embrace Education 5.0 which seeks to produce employers instead of employment-seeking graduates.