Gringo set for return after a 5 year sabbatical

Lazarus Boora popularly known as ‘Gringo’ is set to hit the small screen once again as he makes a return from a five year sabbatical with a new “Gringo” drama series before the end of the year.

Boora who won the best NAMA actor award, hinted that a new series is set to hit the small screens with what he described as one of his best productions ever.

“The script has already completed and Mwari vakatichengeta drama redu richange ravepo gore risati rapera (The script is already complete and by the grace of God the drama series will be available before year end),” he said.

The drama is made up of new and old faces such as William Matenga known as ‘Mdara Gweshegweshe’ and other various new characters.

Televison enthusiasts say they are also looking forward to the new Gringo production.

“Tinonzwa kufara chaizvo nekudzoka kwaGringo uye tatononokerwa nekubuda kwemutambo watakatarisira (We are delighted with the return of Gringo, we are looking forward to the new drama series),” said one Maria Jani who is a fan of Gringo.

Gringo made his televison debut in 1997 in a drama titled Chihwerure and made his name through series such as ‘Gringo Ndiani’ in 2001, ‘Gringo Mari Iripi’ in 2003 and ‘Gringo The Troublemaker’ in 2013.