Nine schools in Kwekwe register zero percent pass rate

AT LEAST nine primary schools in Kwekwe district registered a zero percent pass rate at this year’s ZIMSEC grade seven examinations.

Most of the schools are in Kwekwe’s resettlement areas.

The country registered a 40,09% pass rate which was a decline from the 41,13% registered last year.

The statistics, shared by Zibagwe Rural District Councillor Tichaona Chitate focused on the district’s 137 schools.

Chitate said the schools in question were poorly resourced, in explaining the pass rate.

“Schools in resettlement areas are disadvantaged, they do not have resources but are expected to write the same national examinations as schools which are fully equipped. That is a great disadvantage for the learners,” Chitate said.

Schools which registered 0% pass rates are Tavanevhu, were 36 set for examinations, Bonwei (17), Ndlamatuli (15), Sunganayi (14), Comyn (13), Melrose (11), Edzai Mpumelelo (10) and Maywood (four) and Riverlea were only one candidate wrote.

Seven schools from the district’s urban area recorded a 100% pass rate.

Other schools which had over 80% pass rates include Maryward, Dambudzo, Russel, Loreto, Chiedza, St. Martins A and George Hill. – Newzim

