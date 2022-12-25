Chiwenga sends condolences to Muleya family on their son assasinated in the US

HARARE – Zimbabwean government Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has consoled the family of the late Brigadier-General Fakazi Mleya following the death of his son, Mr Khupo Mleya, who was gunned down by assailants in the United States of America on Friday.

On Friday in the United States, Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Friday morning.

Around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers arrested 23-year-old Karsen Rezac, who was taken into custody near 28th Street and Tierra Drive.

Rezac was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

On Friday, police were sent to an area near 20th and Washington Streets on report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a crashed Jeep and 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Mleya was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Rezac 34 hours after the initial response, according to police.

The Acting President Chiwenga worked with the late national hero Brigadier-General Mleya who passed on in 2007, and yesterday joined mourners to console the Mleya family following the unfortunate shooting in Lincoln that claimed the life of the 38-year-old.

Mr Khupo Mleya is survived by a wife and a 12-year-old daughter. The motive of the shooting is still unknown but reports from the USA say Lincoln Police have launched a manhunt for the gunman.

“I was saddened when I received the message of his death from (ZANU PF) Vice President Mohadi. He is a child who I knew very well when he was growing up. It is barely two months since we last talked of him. I asked Vice President Mohadi and he told me they are out of the country and I told him that they should come back home.

“Now we hear of this very sad incident. To the family, I want you to be strong in this difficult time and what we now need is to ensure his remains are brought back home for a decent burial,” said the Acting President.

The Mleya family spokesperson Mr Gino Malapela said: “Khupo was on his way back from work going home in the early hours of the morning. Unfortunately, his car was shot at several times, and then got involved in an accident. The first responders that visited the scene tried to revive him but he had already passed on.”

