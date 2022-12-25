New ZANU PF Politburo excites Zhuwao

Jason Zhuwao, the son of exiled former G40 Kingpin Patrick Zhuwao, has praised the move by ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint a new team of Politburo members saying the composition represented a united ZANU PF.

Writing on Twitter, Zhuwao said, “The freshly appointed @ZANUPF_Official Politburo Leadership by The First Secretary, Cde @edmnangagwa is truly a hieroglyphic presentation of unity & progression in the party. A notable step forward to leaving no comrades behind.”

Zhuwao added that the Youth League leadership was expected to radicalize the youth movement.

1/2. The freshly appointed @ZANUPF_Official Politburo Leadership by The First Secretary, Cde @edmnangagwa is truly a hieroglyphic presentation of unity & progression in the party. A notable step forward to leaving no comrades behind. pic.twitter.com/KJ0iKBFCUU — Jason Swanépoel,Zhuwao (@JasonSZhuwao) December 24, 2022

“From the Youth League, it is our expectation, that the League will once again be the legitimate and credible voice of the youth; the epicenter of progressive, radical policies and practices in pursuance of the youth’s urgent call for economic freedom. Congratulations Comrades!”

Zhuwao is a former ZANU PF Director for Youth Affairs and nephew to the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Source – Byo24

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...