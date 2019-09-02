MDC thugs confiscate journalist’s camera at Vincent Tsvangirai rally

MISA Zimbabwe has said that unidentified opposition MDC security agents grabbed and confiscated a Canon 6D digital camera belonging to local journalist Ari Goldstein during the party’s rally in Glen View, Harare on 1 September 2019.

The campaigning rally was for Vincent Tsvangirai, the son of the late former Prime Minister, Morgan.

Goldstein, the founding journalist of online publication, State of the Nation, told MISA that unidentified members of the MDC Alliance security team harassed him during his coverage of the rally to deter him from taking any pictures.

The journalist claims that when he decided to leave the scene, about nine men he believes were part of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s security details, approached him and addressed him aggressively before taking his camera.

Goldstein then reported the matter at Glen View police station.

MISA Zimbabwe says that they are offering legal services to Goldstein so as to recover the camera. The institute also calls upon the MDC to ensure that the confiscated camera is recovered and returned to the journalist.

More: MISA Zimbabwe