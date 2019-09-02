Three men sentenced 8 years for stealing Econet booster-batteries

Three men have been arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison after they were seen by a security guard stealing batteries from an ECONET booster Dune Village, Sadza.

The development was revealed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police who posted on microblogging site, Twitter and said:

An alert security guard who observed 4 criminals breaking into an Econet Booster at Dune Village, Sadza quickly informed the police leading to the arrest of the suspects. The criminals stole 24 batteries which were all recovered upon arrest. They were taken to court and 3 have since been convicted and sentenced to 8 years imprisonment while the case against 1 is pending. Source: Pindula