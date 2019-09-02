FIFA Declares ZIFA Ban On Philip Chiyangwa “Null & Void”

Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) has released a statement which suggests that FIFA has nullified the ban that the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) had imposed on Philip Chiyangwa.

Chiyangwa, a former president of ZIFA currently heads COSAFA. He and other former leaders of ZIFA were served with a life ban by the local football association mainly for mismanagement of the association and football matters in the country.

The businessman was not amused by the ban resulting in him appealing to FIFA to remove the life long-ban.

In a statement that was released by COSAFA last week, FIFA noted:

We can now advise our members that Fifa are of the opinion that the ban served by Dr Chiyangwa is a nullity as due process was not followed.

