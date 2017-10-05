ZSE mainstream index edges up

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on Thursday advanced 2,61 percent to 444,27 points while the mining index remained unchanged at 140,71 points.

Harare-Market capitalisation reached $12,6 billion while market turnover amounted to $5,6 million.

Mobile operator, Econet advanced 10,07 percent to settle at 106,56 cents.

Delta advanced 1,09 percent to trade at 279,05 cents while BAT added 9,37 percent to settle at 3,500 cents

Dairibord advanced 3,03 percent to settle at 17 cents while Turnall gained 14,29 percent to

close at 1,44 cents.

Lafarge advanced 13,31 percent to settle at 70,25 cents and African Sun added 13,08 percent to close at 5,10 cents.

Mashonaland Holdings gained 11,11 percent to settle at 8 cents.

On the losers pack, NMB eased 5,56 percent to settle at 8,5 cents while FBC bank eased 0,25 percent to settle at 24,25 cents.

On the mining space, all mining counters remained at previous prices.

Foreigners were net sellers in the day disposing shares worth $1,22 million compared to buys worth $1,17 million.

