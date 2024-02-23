Zimbabwe, Belarus agree to explore Southern African markets together

Spread the love

MINSK,- Belarus and Zimbabwe seek to explore the markets of southern African countries together, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik told reporters during his visit to Zimbabwe, BelTA has learned.

“We discussed the possibility of joint cooperation with third countries of southern Africa, primarily with Mozambique and Botswana. We agreed to scale up the best practices of our cooperation in the field of agricultural mechanization, agricultural technologies, education, and healthcare in Mozambique and Botswana,” said Sergey Aleinik.

According to the minister, cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe is on an upward trajectory. The countries have identified new projects. These include the joint assembly of Belarusian buses, cooperation in the gas production, the supply of Belarusian dairy products and baby food to Zimbabwe.

Source: BelTA

