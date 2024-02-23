Mnangagwa gets a strange gift from Belarus

Spread the love

HARARE,– A Belarusian laptop made by Horizont has been gifted to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The gift was presented by Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik as he met with the Zimbabwean head of state on 23 February, BelTA has learned.

Sergei Aleinik conveyed a message from Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko to the Zimbabwe president. The message focused on preparations for and the content of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reciprocal visit to Belarus.

In turn, Emmerson Mnangagwa asked to pass his regards to his counterpart and friend, the president of Belarus and reaffirmed the readiness to visit Belarus soon.

He said: “My best wishes to my friend and brother, President Lukashenko! Tell him that I will definitely come to Belarus for a visit. But not in winter! I’d rather do it in summer.”

The meeting primarily focused on interaction in economic affairs, including agriculture, manufacturing cooperation, food production, healthcare, and other things.

It was noted that both parties understand the need to effectively convert good political relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe into concrete economic projects, which are beneficial for both countries and will be important for the sustainable development of the states and for the wellbeing of the nations.

