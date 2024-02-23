MDC policy conference set for April

Spread the love

THE Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is set to hold a policy conference in April this year to strengthen its structures and visibility.

In a wide ranging interview with ZBC News in Harare this Tuesday, MDC leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora disclosed that the policy conference, which is expected to be attended by more than 5 000 delegates will play an important role in affirming the party’s vision.

“We are going to have a major policy conference, we are expecting about 5 000 people. We are going to be outlining the alternative policies to the people of Zimbabwe that should we get the reigns of power. This is what we want to do for the people of Zimbabwe. The MDC is a social democratic party, pro-poor, pro-people. You will hear us talking about rights of the workers.

Right now we are advocating for free education from Form 1 to Form 4 – they must go to school for free. They are doing it in Zambia. We are also advocating for free medical care especially for the poor and the down trodden and free maternity care. So these are the policies that we are going to be bringing out for the people of Zimbabwe and telling them that this is what we are offering and hopefully, trying to push government for positive action in that regard,” he said.

Zimbabwe has several opposition political parties, with some like the CCC characterised by chaos as top officials fight for control at the expense of their membership.

The MDC failed to participate in the 2023 general elections and observers believe the party is now a pale shadow of its former self, which cannot pull decent numbers.

