ST. PETERSBURG, – Zimbabwe is eager to expand business and cooperative ventures with Russia across all sectors, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“Zimbabwe is open for business and cooperation, and we welcome partnerships with Russia in all sectors of our economy. The catalyst for our growth is modern technology and innovation,” Mnangagwa emphasized. “We invite our brothers from Russia to explore business opportunities in our country.”

The president highlighted Zimbabwe’s potential to play a key role in ensuring food security in Southern Africa. He pointed out that Africa, with its vast tracts of fertile land, has proven to be a reliable partner and should be integrated into global supply chains. There is a pressing need to develop the continent’s productive capacity to maximize its agricultural potential.

The ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, running from June 5-8, focuses on “The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World.” The forum includes various events such as meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, sessions on creative industries, SPIEF Youth Day, and specialized forums on Drug Security, SPIEF Academy, and SPIEF Junior. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, TASS serves as the event’s information partner.

President Mnangagwa’s call for enhanced business ties with Russia reflects Zimbabwe’s strategic focus on leveraging modern technology and innovation for economic growth. His invitation to Russian businesses underscores the nation’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and integrating into the global economy.

As SPIEF continues, the forum will provide a platform for exploring new growth opportunities and strengthening international cooperation, aligning with its theme of promoting a multipolar world. Zimbabwe’s proactive engagement with Russia highlights its readiness to attract investment and drive development through collaborative efforts.

