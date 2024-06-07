Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa expresses willingness to host Russia-Africa summit

Spread the love

ST. PETERSBURG, – In a significant gesture of international cooperation, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his willingness to host the next Russia-Africa summit.

Speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Mnangagwa extended a formal invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Zimbabwe is capable of hosting the Russia-Africa summit,” Mnangagwa declared. “I invite my dear brother, President Putin, to visit.”

The Zimbabwean leader expressed confidence in his country’s ability to provide the necessary infrastructure for such a high-profile event but noted the need for external support and mobilization of internal reserves to ensure its success.

The ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, taking place from June 5-8, focuses on “The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World.”

The forum features a diverse array of events, including meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, sessions on creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, and specialized forums such as Drug Security, SPIEF Academy, and SPIEF Junior. The Roscongress Foundation organizes the forum, with TASS serving as the event’s information partner.

President Mnangagwa’s proposal to host the Russia-Africa summit aligns with the forum’s overarching theme, emphasizing new areas of growth and the importance of multipolarity in global affairs. His invitation to President Putin underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with Russia and enhancing collaboration between African nations and Russia.

As the forum continues, participants will explore various avenues for economic growth, innovation, and international cooperation, reflecting the dynamic and interconnected nature of the modern global economy. President Mnangagwa’s offer to host the summit highlights Zimbabwe’s proactive stance in international diplomacy and its readiness to play a central role in facilitating dialogue and partnerships between Russia and Africa.

