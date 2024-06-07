MK Party Refuses Coalition with ANC Unless Ramaphosa Steps Down

Spread the love

THE uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) has declared that it will not enter into any coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains the ANC president. This demand was reiterated by MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela in a statement to IOL, calling for Ramaphosa’s immediate resignation.

“Let us be clear, we want Ramaphosa to go. We are speaking to the ANC and we met with them today, but it’s not the ANC of Ramaphosa,” Ndhlela stated. “The ANC knows what it needs to do to save this country, and that is to ensure he steps down. There are those within the ANC who don’t want him to go because they are protecting their own interests, but there is an overwhelming consensus from key ANC leaders that he needs to go in the interests of the country.”

Ndhlela’s remarks come amid political maneuvering as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has stated it will not participate in the ANC’s proposed Government of National Unity (GNU) if MK, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), or the Patriotic Alliance are included.

Both the EFF and MK have repeatedly refused to collaborate with the DA, while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has agreed to join a GNU that includes both the ANC and DA. The IFP and DA currently co-govern several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

This situation presents the ANC, which remains the largest party despite a reduced majority, with a critical choice: form a coalition with the DA excluding MK and EFF, or establish a broad-based black alliance without the DA.

Even without the DA, numerous challenges remain before finalizing a GNU. The EFF, for instance, demands the Finance portfolio and the role of parliamentary speaker, among other conditions.

Ndhlela expressed confidence in reaching a resolution if key ANC members take necessary actions to move the country forward.

When questioned about ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula’s assertion that Ramaphosa will not step down, Ndhlela responded: “Fikile has ambitions of being the president of the ANC. What he says publicly and what he does behind the scenes are different matters. Those wanting Ramaphosa gone outweigh those who want him to remain. But if the ANC decides to enter into any coalition involving the DA, that would be the end of the ANC. That’s a guarantee.”

The political landscape remains tense as the parties navigate these complex negotiations, with the future direction of the country’s leadership hanging in the balance.

