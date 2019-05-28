Cabinet warns fuel retailers over price increase

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet has warned fuel players from increasing the price of the precious liquid.

In a post Cabinet briefing held on Tuesday afternoon the Ministry of Information said, “Cabinet has resolved that it is unacceptable to sell fuel at as high as $7 per litre.

Minister Fortune Chasi has met players and warned them that this behaviour is not acceptable and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority will be out in full force enforcing the law.”

Minister Fortune Chasi added that, “It is unacceptable for fuel players to insist on USD payments only. That is not compliant with their licences. Remedial action will be taken…”

On Tuesday morning some garages in Harare had increased prices to about $8 per litre.

