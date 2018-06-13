Why Has NYSE Blocked Zimbabwe From Accessing Its Website?

NYSE has blocked the country’s IP address hence its preventing Zimbabwean internet users from accessing NYSE’s website. Check out what:

IP address blocking can be used to restrict access to or from a particular geographic area. For example, the syndication of content to a specific region. To achieve this, IP addresses are mapped to the countries they have been assigned to.

This has been used for example to target Nigerian IP addresses due to the perception that all business originating from the country is fraudulent, thus making it extremely difficult for legitimate businesses based in the country to interact with their counterparts in the rest of the world.

In the case of Zimbabwe, we don’t really know the reason why we are banned.

We have tried to reach out to NYSE but we are still waiting for their response.

How can Zimbabweans access the website?

Users can circumvent the ban by using virtual private networks (VPN), which make it seem as though they are accessing the internet from another country.

Source: Zero Hedge